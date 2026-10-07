GST Council may weigh wider data sharing, rare disease tax relief on Thursday

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will likely consider on Thursday allowing GST data to be shared with the statistics ministry for purposes including estimating trade margins, giving the government a more timely and comprehensive source of information to measure economic activity, according to three people aware of the matter.
The data may also be used by the ministry to develop an index for the unincorporated sector, calculate wholesale and retail trade margins, and build a statistical business register, the people said on condition of anonymity. The register would serve as a comprehensive database of businesses, allowing the ministry to track their size, location and activity, helping improve official economic statistics.