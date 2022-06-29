GST Council meet day 2: what is expected2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:21 AM IST
- GST Council will also examine a report of a ministerial panel that has recommended a uniform 28% GST rate on horse racing, online gaming and casinos
NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will on Wednesday examine demands from several state governments that the Centre should continue to make good their tax reform related revenue losses beyond June when the existing scheme expires.