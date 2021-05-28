This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'To provide relief to the small taxpayers and reduce the compliance burden for small taxpayers and medium taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing the late fee payable,' FM Sitharaman said
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday recommended the 'Amnesty Scheme' for reducing late fees on returns in the 43rd GST Council meeting. The FM said that small taxpayers can file pending returns via the Amnesty Scheme.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday recommended the 'Amnesty Scheme' for reducing late fees on returns in the 43rd GST Council meeting. The FM said that small taxpayers can file pending returns via the Amnesty Scheme.
"To provide relief to the small taxpayers and reduce the compliance burden for small taxpayers and medium taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing the late fee payable," the finance minister said post-GST-meeting held on Friday.
"To provide relief to the small taxpayers and reduce the compliance burden for small taxpayers and medium taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing the late fee payable," the finance minister said post-GST-meeting held on Friday.