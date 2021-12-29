GST Council meet on Dec 31, to discuss rate rationalisation

The 46th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on 31 December to discuss rates rationalisation and various other things. The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This will be a physical meeting, which will also discuss correction in duty inversion in certain goods, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting comes as GST regime is set see a host of tax rate and procedural changes coming into effect from January 1, including liability on e-commerce operators to pay tax on services provided through them by way of passenger transport or restaurant services.

The GST meeting will be an extension to the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers on 30 December.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation will submit report to the Council. The panel has reviewed items under an inverted duty structure to help minimise refund payout.

Besides, the Fitment committee, comprising tax officers from states and the Centre, has made many "sweeping" recommendations to the GoM regarding slab and rate changes and taking items out of the exemption list.

Currently, GST is a four-tier slab structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. Essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab. On the top of the highest slab, a cess is levied on luxury and demerit goods.

There have been demands for merging the 12 and 18 per cent slabs as also taking out certain items from the exempt category to balance the impact of slab rationalisation on revenue.

West Bengal's former finance minister Amit Mitra has urged the Union finance minister to roll back a proposed hike in textile from 5% to 12% saying this would lead to closure of around one lakh textile units and 15 lakh job losses.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has also urged the Centre to withdraw its proposed plan to increase GST rates.

Industry has also opposed the rise in tax from five per cent, citing higher compliance cost especially for the unorganised sector and MSMEs besides making the poor man's clothing expensive.

(With inputs from PTI)

