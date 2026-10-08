GST Council meet: Tax officers' arrest power scrapped; easier e-comm norms for small sellers — Check key highlights

The GST Council removed tax officers’ power to arrest individuals in certain cases and raised the prosecution threshold to 5 crore. It also simplified compliance for small e-commerce sellers, shortened refund-application acknowledgement timelines.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated8 Oct 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
GST Council meet: Tax officers' arrest power revoked; check key highlights (File photo)
GST Council meet: Tax officers' arrest power revoked; check key highlights (File photo)

The 57th GST Council has decided to remove the power of tax officers to arrest individuals in certain GST-related cases and has raised the threshold for prosecution to 5 crore from the existing 1 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, according to PTI.

The council also approved simplified compliance requirements for small sellers operating through e-commerce platforms, the ministry said.

GST Council meet: Key highlights

  1. No changes were made to GST rates, with the Finance Ministry saying the existing rate structure has been settled.

2. "The rate structure is settled, so the Council has turned to how the tax works day to day," the finance ministry said, noting that changes to GST rates will henceforth be made once a year.

3. The council also reduced the time available for authorities to acknowledge refund applications from 15 days to 10 days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated after the meeting.

4. She added employers will also be eligible to claim Input Tax Credit on GST paid towards insurance coverage provided to employees.

5. The provision prescribing a minimum punishment has been scrapped, with the decision on whether to impose a fine, imprisonment or both now left to the discretion of the court in each case, according to the council's decision.

The general penalty applicable in cases where no specific penalty has been prescribed has also been reduced from 25,000 to 10,000, the ministry said.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

Finance Ministry
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeEconomyGST Council meet: Tax officers' arrest power scrapped; easier e-comm norms for small sellers — Check key highlights
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.