Business News/ Economy / GST Council Meet: Tax reduced on millets, molasses, distilled alcohol exempted; other key decisions
GST Council Meet: Tax reduced on millets, molasses, distilled alcohol exempted; other key decisions

  • GST Council Meet: FM Sitharaman-led panel

GST Council decided to slash GST on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent to 5 per cent

The 52nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, October 7, decided to slash the tax rates on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:54 PM IST
