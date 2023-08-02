GST Council meet today: Here is what to expect

GST Council meet today: Here is what to expect3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The GST Council had decided to implement 28% tax on the full face value of online gaming bets, bringing the taxation regime on a par with casinos and horse racing.
Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, will on Wednesday finalize the fine print of the indirect tax regime covering online gaming, casinos and horse racing and put in place ways to check any tax evasion. Mint takes a look at what to expect and why online gaming platforms are up in arms.
