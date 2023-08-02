GST Council meet today: Here is what to expect

How will online gaming companies get impacted?

Since GST on the face value of bets is an indirect tax and is collected from the consumers and paid to the exchequer, it should not directly affect the industry, although the consumer may find the tax burden on gaming going up. However, if gaming companies get tax demands for the past period, then they may not be in a position to recover that tax amount payable from numerous past consumers. Many of online gaming platforms are already under investigation. Also, any fall in interest from people to play online games could impact the attractiveness of online gaming companies for investors. Industry executives pointed out that online gaming is a sector where full foreign ownership is permitted and many of them have overseas investors.