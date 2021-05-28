GST Council meet: Why correcting tax anomalies is a long journey

The Council is likely to take up a proposal to correct the inverted duty structure of footwear valued upto ₹1,000 by raising the GST rate from 5% to 12% but a decision is expected to be political as it is a mass consumption item. More expensive footwear items are taxed at 18% now. While economics and business realities support a rate increase for correcting the tax anomaly, rate hike has to be politically acceptable among Council members.