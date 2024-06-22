GST Council Meet: Nirmala Sitharaman announces pan-India roll out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication - Explained

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced pan-India roll out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication.

Sitharaman made the announcement during a press conference held after the 53rd GST council meeting.

“There is going to be a rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on an all-India basis,” said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister explained that this will help the government to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases.

“We ran a pilot in Gujarat and in Puducherry. There have been very good inputs coming out of it. So this will help us combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases. In the cases where the applicant had opted for Aadhar authentication and where the cases has been identified on the basis of data analytics and risk parameters on the system.. So, the GST council has recommended to roll-out biometric-based Aadhaar authentication of registration of applicants on an all India basis in a phased manner.”

Sitharaman said that the Council meeting has taken a lot of decisions which will benefit the traders, MSMEs and taxpayers.

The decisions were taken on trade facilitation, easing compliance burden and giving relief to tax taxpayers in terms of compliance easing out, said the Finance Minister.