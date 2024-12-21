From Popcorn to rice kernels - here’s what will cheaper or dearer after 55th GST Council Meeting decisions

GST Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised. On the other hand, the tax rate levied on fortified rice kernels has been slashed to five per cent.

There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied.

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification