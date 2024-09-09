GST Council Meeting Live: One of the primary topics on the agenda is the potential reduction of GST rates on life and health insurance premiums. Currently set at 18%, a rate cut could significantly lower insurance costs for policyholders. The Council is expected to review a report from the fitment committee on the GST levied on life, health, and reinsurance premiums, along with its revenue implications.
GST Council Meeting Live: A timeline
The debate over exempting health insurance premiums from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has gained significant attention in recent weeks. Here's a chronological overview of the key events:
July 31, 2023: The controversy ignited when a letter from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became public. In this correspondence, Gadkari reportedly advocated for the removal of GST on health insurance premiums.
Early August 2023: The issue quickly escalated, reaching the floors of Parliament. During discussions, Finance Minister Sitharaman addressed the matter, stating, "75 percent of the GST collected goes to the states." She further suggested that any consideration of GST exemption on insurance premiums would require input from state governments.
Mid-August 2023: In response to the ongoing debate, the West Bengal government claimed it had previously raised this issue. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya reportedly brought up the topic during a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on rate rationalization.
GST Council Meeting Live: What's all on agenda
GST Council Meeting Live: The Council, comprising state finance ministers and tax officials, will also evaluate the ongoing crackdown on fake GST registrations. This initiative, launched on August 16, aims to identify and eliminate non-existent GSTINs. Sources report that suspected tax evasion amounting to ₹24,010 crore has been uncovered from previous audits.