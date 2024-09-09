Hello User
GST Council Meeting Live Update: 54th meeting of GST Council underway, in Delhi, Union FM Nirmala Sithraman chairs

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
Shivangini

GST Council Meeting Live: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is scheduled to meet today to discuss several critical matters affecting various sectors of the economy.

GST Council Meeting Live Update: Rate rationalisation, reduction in tax slabs, insurance premiums to be discussed

GST Council Meeting Live: One of the primary topics on the agenda is the potential reduction of GST rates on life and health insurance premiums. Currently set at 18%, a rate cut could significantly lower insurance costs for policyholders. The Council is expected to review a report from the fitment committee on the GST levied on life, health, and reinsurance premiums, along with its revenue implications.

09 Sep 2024, 11:58 AM IST GST Council Meeting Live: A timeline

The debate over exempting health insurance premiums from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has gained significant attention in recent weeks. Here's a chronological overview of the key events:

July 31, 2023: The controversy ignited when a letter from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became public. In this correspondence, Gadkari reportedly advocated for the removal of GST on health insurance premiums.

Early August 2023: The issue quickly escalated, reaching the floors of Parliament. During discussions, Finance Minister Sitharaman addressed the matter, stating, "75 percent of the GST collected goes to the states." She further suggested that any consideration of GST exemption on insurance premiums would require input from state governments.

Mid-August 2023: In response to the ongoing debate, the West Bengal government claimed it had previously raised this issue. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya reportedly brought up the topic during a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on rate rationalization.

09 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST GST Council Meeting Live: What's all on agenda

GST Council Meeting Live: The Council, comprising state finance ministers and tax officials, will also evaluate the ongoing crackdown on fake GST registrations. This initiative, launched on August 16, aims to identify and eliminate non-existent GSTINs. Sources report that suspected tax evasion amounting to 24,010 crore has been uncovered from previous audits.

