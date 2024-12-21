GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 55th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council which is underway in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan on Saturday.
The participants in the meeting include the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Odisha.
The Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana are also present in the meeting along with the Finance Ministers of States/UTs, Secretary of Department of Revenue, Chairmen and Members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and other senior officials of the Finance Ministry.
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: GST Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised.
There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.
"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.
If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied.
However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification.
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: The GST Council has decided to set up a GoM (group of ministers) to look into the demand for a 1 per cent calamity cess on certain luxury goods by Andhra Pradesh to raise resources to mitigate natural disaster.
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that there was a consensus that a GoM be formed.
"The cess will be on luxury items and state specific levy," Keshav said.
In September-October, Andhra Pradesh was hit by floods.
"To give us a leverage to come back to normalcy, we have suggested a 1 per cent cess. There was a general consensus to set up GoM," Keshav said.
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that states did not agree on bringing aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.
"States did not feel comfortable. They didn't want the ATF because they saw it as part of the crude petroleum diesel basket, and therefore they said that it alone cannot be taken out, and therefore that continues to remain where it is today," she said while briefing media on the outcome of 55th GST Council meeting here.
Besides, she said, no decision was taken with regard to reduction in GST on insurance premiums as the Group of Ministers (Go) needed more time to study the issue
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: The GST Council on Saturday postponed a decision on cutting tax rate on life and health insurance premiums, officials said.
The 55th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, decided that some more technicalities needed to be ironed out and tasked the GoM for further deliberations.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said one more meeting of the GoM on insurance is required to take a call on taxation of group, individual, senior citizens' policies.
“Some members said more discussions required. We (GoM) will meet in January again," Chaudhary told reporters.
A Group of Ministers (GOM) set up by the Council under Chaudhary, in its meeting in November had agreed on exempting insurance premiums paid for term life insurance policies from GST.
Also premium paid by senior citizens towards health insurance cover has been proposed to be exempted from the tax.
