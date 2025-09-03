Subscribe

GST Meeting LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting in New Delhi today. Here's what to expect

  • GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the 56th GST Council meeting will be conducted for two days. The Council may replace the current 12% and 28% GST rates with a two-tier system of 18% and 5%, plus a 40% tax on 'sin' goods.

Riya R Alex
Updated3 Sep 2025, 11:40:54 AM IST
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The 56th GST Council meeting, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, begins in New Delhi today. The Council is scheduled to meet on September 3-4. Expectations are high for rate rationalisation, potentially eliminating the 12% and 28% GST slabs in favour of an 18% and 5% structure, with a 40% slab for 'sin' goods.

Follow updates here:
3 Sep 2025, 11:40:53 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Consumers goods to be shifted to 18% slab

The consumer goods currently in the 28 per cent slab are expected to be shifted to the 18 per cent slab, while a new 40 per cent slab is proposed for' sin goods' such as tobacco and pan masala, ANI reported, citing people aware of the development.

3 Sep 2025, 11:24:02 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting begins | Watch

3 Sep 2025, 11:12:17 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: What to expect?

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The Council is expected make a decision on simplifying the indirect tax system by reducing the four existing GST slabs to two, aiming to make compliance easier and improve efficiency, reported ANI.

3 Sep 2025, 11:08:30 AM IST

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Council meeting dates

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet on September 3 and September 4

