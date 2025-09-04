GST meeting key highlights updated LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces GST reforms — Here's what becomes cheaper

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, September 3 announced GST reforms, rationalising rates. Several items now fall under the nil GST regime, and many goods have shifted to 5% or 18% slabs from higher rates.

The GST Council has approved a simplified GST structure, reducing the current four slabs to two rates of 5% and 18%. A special 40% rate is proposed for select items like high-end cars and tobacco.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the decision to cut the goods and services tax rates was unanimously taken by the GST council, which includes ministers from the states.

The newly announced GST reforms will be effective from September 22 onwards.

