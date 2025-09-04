GST meeting key highlights updated LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces GST reforms — Here's what becomes cheaper

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, September 3 announced GST reforms, rationalising rates. Several items now fall under the nil GST regime, and many goods have shifted to 5% or 18% slabs from higher rates.
The GST Council has approved a simplified GST structure, reducing the current four slabs to two rates of 5% and 18%. A special 40% rate is proposed for select items like high-end cars and tobacco.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the decision to cut the goods and services tax rates was unanimously taken by the GST council, which includes ministers from the states.
The newly announced GST reforms will be effective from September 22 onwards.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: According to Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner, KPMG, “The GST Council’s approval of the proposed rate change is a welcome move that should boost consumption, while giving businesses a 20-day transition to prepare. The grant of export status to intermediary services would bring to rest litigations on what qualifies as intermediary and accordingly reduce refund denials on this account.”
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: According to Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, “The rationalisation of rates is strategically designed to stimulate domestic consumption, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. These measures directly respond to escalating consumer prices and aim to increase disposable income among the public, thereby fostering demand-led economic recovery.”
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Popular soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with other non-alcoholic beverages, will become more expensive, as the GST Council approved a rise in the tax rate on carbonated drinks to 40 per cent from 28 per cent, PTI reported.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: As per recommendations of the GST Council in its 56th meeting, the changes in GST rates on services and goods other than cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and beedi will be effective from 22nd September, 2025.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the introduction of two new GST slabs at 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Additionally, a special slab will be introduced. The Finance Minister stated that these new GST rates will come into effect from September 22.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy.
He further added, “Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.”
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: While addressing the media regarding the rationalisation of GST, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It's also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease. We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess."