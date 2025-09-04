GST meeting key highlights updated LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces GST reforms — Here's what becomes cheaper

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, September 3 announced GST reforms, rationalising rates. Several items now fall under the nil GST regime, and many goods have shifted to 5% or 18% slabs from higher rates.
The GST Council has approved a simplified GST structure, reducing the current four slabs to two rates of 5% and 18%. A special 40% rate is proposed for select items like high-end cars and tobacco.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the decision to cut the goods and services tax rates was unanimously taken by the GST council, which includes ministers from the states.
The newly announced GST reforms will be effective from September 22 onwards.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: According to Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner, KPMG, “The GST Council’s approval of the proposed rate change is a welcome move that should boost consumption, while giving businesses a 20-day transition to prepare. The grant of export status to intermediary services would bring to rest litigations on what qualifies as intermediary and accordingly reduce refund denials on this account.”
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: According to Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, “The rationalisation of rates is strategically designed to stimulate domestic consumption, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. These measures directly respond to escalating consumer prices and aim to increase disposable income among the public, thereby fostering demand-led economic recovery.”
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Popular soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with other non-alcoholic beverages, will become more expensive, as the GST Council approved a rise in the tax rate on carbonated drinks to 40 per cent from 28 per cent, PTI reported.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: As per recommendations of the GST Council in its 56th meeting, the changes in GST rates on services and goods other than cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and beedi will be effective from 22nd September, 2025.