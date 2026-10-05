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GST Council meeting postponed for second time, rescheduled to October 8

GST Council meeting postponed for second time, rescheduled to October 8

Garvit Bhirani
Published5 Oct 2026, 09:23 PM IST
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The 57th meeting of the GST Council has been postponed for the second time and will now take place on October 8.

According to an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat, the meeting was rescheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances".

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The meeting was earlier scheduled for October 7.

The Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising finance ministers from the states, is expected to discuss proposed changes to the GST registration, returns and refunds mechanisms during its meeting on Thursday.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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