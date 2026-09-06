GST Council meeting rescheduled: BRICS Summit clash pushes 57th meet to October 7

The 57th GST Council meeting, earlier scheduled for September 12, has been postponed due to a scheduling clash with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, finance ministry officials familiar with the development told Mint. The meeting will now take place on October 7.

The overlap with the BRICS Summit had raised logistical concerns given the scale of arrangements required for the high-level international gathering in the national capital.

The last meeting of the GST Council was on September 3, 2025.

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What is on the GST Council agenda? Even after the postponement of the meeting, the agenda is expected to remain the same. Multiple reports have mentioned that the GST Council was expected to discuss several pending issues, including proposals aimed at making compliance easier for businesses whenever it takes place.

An important proposal before the Council has sought to protect buyers from losing input tax credit (ITC) if suppliers fail to deposit taxes with the government. According to the aforementioned proposal, buyers could get ITC if they establish that the payment, including the GST component, was made through banking channels or other prescribed documents.

Reports also mention that the Council may also consider relaxing provisions to allow companies to claim ITC on vehicles purchased in the company's name for employees' use, as well as on group health and life insurance policies bought for employees.

Another issue is the GST treatment of corporate guarantees provided within a group. Businesses have sought greater clarity and a simpler approach to the valuation and taxation of such arrangements.

The Council may also examine a proposal to allow small businesses to obtain GST registrations in multiple states. This could help enterprises operating across states streamline compliance and reduce the administrative burden associated with maintaining separate registrations.

Businesses are also seeking movement on refund norms, unutilised ITC and other unresolved issues affecting working capital and compliance costs.

The proposals are part of the committee's ease-of-doing-business review and are expected to be considered at the next GST Council meeting.

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Why GST Council meeting is important? The GST Council is the apex body dealing with key aspects of India's GST regime, including tax rates, exemptions and administrative matters. The Council is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprises finance ministers from the states.