GST Council meeting rescheduled for Thursday, says official order

New Delhi: The 57th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held on Thursday, instead of Wednesday, the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime said in an office memorandum on Monday.

The council meeting, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was originally scheduled to meet in New Delhi on 12 September. But the date was deferred to 7 October as it clashed with the Brics Leaders' Summit in the national capital.

The first council meeting in over a year is set to focus on process reforms pertaining to the GST regime, building on last year’s rationalization of tax rates and slabs, two officials recently told Mint.

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It is expected to simplify and reduce businesses' compliance requirements, ensure quicker refunds, and improve the input tax credit disbursement mechanism. The process reforms will help the country further streamline its GST system and support growth.

Tax reforms In September last year, the GST Council simplified the indirect tax structure to two main rate slabs of 5% and 18%, while deciding to tax only a few luxury and sin goods, such as tobacco, at 40%.

It scrapped the tax or cut it to 5% on a range of household essentials, including soaps, toothpaste, bread and life-saving drugs. GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs, and cement was cut to 18% from 28%, a decision aimed at boosting consumption.

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Sitharaman had earlier said that last year's GST rate rationalization was also aimed at reducing litigation.

Procedural relief and other process reforms will further this objective, analysts said. So, broad-based rate changes are unlikely to feature in the 8 October meeting.

The latest meeting also comes 10 years after the GST Council was established and the indirect tax regime was rolled out in July 2017.

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