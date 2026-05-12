NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to meet before mid-July to consider proposals to simplify procedures and clarify matters including the taxation of ride-hailing app companies, according to two people aware of the development.
GST Council to explore simplifying procedures, clarify taxation of ride-hailing apps
SummaryAlthough e-commerce operators are liable to pay 5% GST on passenger fares subject to a conditi, ride-hailing app companies that adopt a driver subscription model say it doesn't apply to them because they don't collect the fares.
NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to meet before mid-July to consider proposals to simplify procedures and clarify matters including the taxation of ride-hailing app companies, according to two people aware of the development.
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Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.
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