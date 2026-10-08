GST Council meeting today: No rate changes likely, faster refunds | 10 key expections, reforms on table

The 57th GST Council meeting is currently underway today, October 8, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the Council expected to focus on procedural and structural reforms rather than broad GST rate changes.
GST rates are set to remain unchanged, with the meeting expected to consider a package of measures covering registration, refunds, input tax credit and enforcement.
No broad GST rate changes: The Council is not expected to consider any major rate changes. Only a limited set of rationalisation and clarification issues are expected to be taken up.
Annual GST rate changes: Future GST rate changes could be considered once a year and take effect from April 1, bringing greater predictability to the tax regime.
Input tax credit protection: A buyer holding a valid invoice, having received the goods and paid the supplier in full, including tax, could be allowed to retain input tax credit even if suppliers further up the chain default.
Wider input tax credit: Some business expenses currently outside the credit chain could be brought within its ambit. The proposals also seek to prevent double taxation where a service is resold in the same line of business.
Faster GST refunds: Refund claims currently take an average of about 25 days to process. Under the proposed framework, applications could be acknowledged within 10 days, while 90% of eligible refunds could be released after a risk check.
Automatic refund processing: Refund information could be drawn automatically from customs and banking systems, reducing the need for businesses to submit documents separately.
Wider refund coverage: The proposed refund framework could be expanded to cover services and plant and machinery, along with measures for duty drawback exporters.
GST arrest provisions: The Council may consider removing arrest provisions under the GST law, with enforcement instead relying on civil consequences such as recovery of tax, interest and penalties. Prosecution would continue in serious cases.
Higher prosecution threshold: The prosecution threshold could be raised from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.
Relief for smaller taxpayers: The package could include waiver of late fees for delayed returns, rationalisation of general penalties and faster registration for eligible applicants.
The proposals come against the backdrop of the two-rate GST structure. Between October and July, taxable supplies rose 25.8% year-on-year, while gross tax liability increased 13.6%. The effective tax rate on domestic taxable supplies declined to 13.13% from 14.55%.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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