GST Council Meeting: FM-led panel approves biometric authentication, 12% rate on milk cans; 10 key highlights

  • GST Council Meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman-led panel approved the Pan-India biometric Aadhaar authentication to check fake invoicing at today's meeting

Nikita Prasad
First Published07:02 PM IST
GST Council Meeting: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 53rd GST Council meeting on June 22
GST Council Meeting: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 53rd GST Council meeting on June 22

GST Council Meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 53rd goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, June 22, in New Delhi, where government officials deliberated tax rates of various commodities and services based upon the recommendations of the group of ministers (GoM).

Among its major announcements, the GST Council today approved rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on a pan-India basis, in order to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices. The FM-led panel also fixed a monetary limit for filing appeals by the tax department before the various appellate authorities.

GST Council Meeting Verdict: 10 big announcements by FM Sitharaman

Here are the top announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the GST Council meeting based upon the suggestions by the GoM:

1.Pan-India biometric authentication: “There is going to be a rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on an all-India basis. This will help us to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases,” the minister announced at the briefing after the 53rd GST Council meet.

2.12% uniform rate on milk cans: The GST Council recommended to prescribe a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans meaning steel, iron, aluminum which are irrespective of the use. ‘’They are called milk cans but wherever they are used, that will be the rate applicable so that no disputes arise out of it,'' said FM Sitharaman at briefing.

3.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyGST Council Meeting: FM-led panel approves biometric authentication, 12% rate on milk cans; 10 key highlights

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue