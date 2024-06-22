GST Council Meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 53rd goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday, June 22, in New Delhi, where government officials deliberated tax rates of various commodities and services based upon the recommendations of the group of ministers (GoM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among its major announcements, the GST Council today approved rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on a pan-India basis, in order to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices. The FM-led panel also fixed a monetary limit for filing appeals by the tax department before the various appellate authorities.

GST Council Meeting Verdict: 10 big announcements by FM Sitharaman Here are the top announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the GST Council meeting based upon the suggestions by the GoM:

1.Pan-India biometric authentication: “There is going to be a rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on an all-India basis. This will help us to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases," the minister announced at the briefing after the 53rd GST Council meet.

2.12% uniform rate on milk cans: The GST Council recommended to prescribe a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans meaning steel, iron, aluminum which are irrespective of the use. ‘’They are called milk cans but wherever they are used, that will be the rate applicable so that no disputes arise out of it,'' said FM Sitharaman at briefing.

