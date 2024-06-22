GST council meeting: Will petrol and diesel come under GST? This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is up to states to decide and come together and get petrol and diesel into GST.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated08:06 PM IST
An attendant fuels a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. station.
An attendant fuels a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. station.

Amid questions about whether petrol and diesel will be brought under Goods and Service Tax (GST), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the intent of the Central Government is clear that they want the GST to include petrol and diesel.

The Finance Minister responded to a query during a press conference held after the 53rd GST council meeting.

The Finance Minister said that it is up to the states to decide and come together and get petrol and diesel into GST.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting: FM-led panel approves 12% on milk cans; 10 key highlights

“We did not discuss it, but petrol and diesel, even when GST was implemented. I remember Arun Jaitley talking about it. Once the states agree, in the council, they have to decide on the rate of taxation. Once that decision is taken, it will be put into act.”

Sitharaman said that the intent of the central govt, even as the GST was implemented, was eventually that petrol and diesel could be brought into GST.

“Then we don't have to go and ament the law. The provision has already been made that it can be brought into GST. The one and only decision which is therefore expected is, for which states to agree and come into GST council and decide what rates they agree on.”

The Finance Minister said that it is now upto the states as we GST to include petrol and diesel.

Also Read | FM announces pan-India roll out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication

Our intent is to make GST assesses life easier

— Decisions on trade facilitation, easing compliance burden and giving relief to tax taxpayers in terms of compliance easing out were taken in the 53rd GST Council Meeting.

— I want to reassure the assesses that our intent is to make the GST assesses life easier.

— We are working towards less and less compliance.

— I want to underline the fact, on behalf of the CGST that notices are not being sent here left, right and center.

— If there are 1.14 lakh assesses, only 1.96 per cent have been sent any notice from the Central GST.

— Our intention is to easier, simpler and less cumbersome.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyGST council meeting: Will petrol and diesel come under GST? This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue