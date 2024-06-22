GST council meeting: Will petrol and diesel come under GST? This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said

Amid questions about whether petrol and diesel will be brought under Goods and Service Tax (GST), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the intent of the Central Government is clear that they want the GST to include petrol and diesel.

The Finance Minister responded to a query during a press conference held after the 53rd GST council meeting.

The Finance Minister said that it is up to the states to decide and come together and get petrol and diesel into GST.

“We did not discuss it, but petrol and diesel, even when GST was implemented. I remember Arun Jaitley talking about it. Once the states agree, in the council, they have to decide on the rate of taxation. Once that decision is taken, it will be put into act.”

Sitharaman said that the intent of the central govt, even as the GST was implemented, was eventually that petrol and diesel could be brought into GST.

“Then we don't have to go and ament the law. The provision has already been made that it can be brought into GST. The one and only decision which is therefore expected is, for which states to agree and come into GST council and decide what rates they agree on.”

Our intent is to make GST assesses life easier — Decisions on trade facilitation, easing compliance burden and giving relief to tax taxpayers in terms of compliance easing out were taken in the 53rd GST Council Meeting.

— I want to reassure the assesses that our intent is to make the GST assesses life easier.

— We are working towards less and less compliance.

— I want to underline the fact, on behalf of the CGST that notices are not being sent here left, right and center.

— If there are 1.14 lakh assesses, only 1.96 per cent have been sent any notice from the Central GST.