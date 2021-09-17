GST Council offers tax relief on select drugs, to fix tax anomalies

New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to offer tax concessions on 11 Covid related drugs, resolve tax anomalies on items like footwear and textiles and made e-commerce players in transport and food delivery sectors liable to collect taxes on behalf of drivers and eateries.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the 45th meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow that the Council has also decided to set up two ministerial groups to look into further tax rate rationalisation and ways of improving tax compliance. These panels will give their suggestions in two months, which will form the basis for the next stage of fine tuning the indirect tax system that will fix a major structural issue—a reduction in the overall indirect tax base after India adopted GST.

The GST Council looked into the direction from Kerala High on whether petrol and diesel should be brought into GST but after due deliberation, decided that it was not appropriate to do so at this stage, Sitharaman explained. This will be communicated to the court.

The Council also examined the revenue position of central and state governments but found that GST compensation cess levied on items like luxury cars and aerated drinks will have to be continued till March 2026 to repay the funds borrowed in FY21 and what is to be borrowed in FY22 to finance GST compensation to states. This meant that states’ demand for extending GST compensation for another five years beyond 2022 could not be accommodated now.

The Council decided to extend the tax exemption on anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B, anti-inflammatory drug Tocilizumab and the concessional 5% applicable on covid treatment Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin till end of December. This relief was to expire at the end of September

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.