GST Council offers tax relief on select drugs, to fix tax anomalies

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the 45th meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow that the Council has also decided to set up two ministerial groups to look into further tax rate rationalisation and ways of improving tax compliance. These panels will give their suggestions in two months, which will form the basis for the next stage of fine tuning the indirect tax system that will fix a major structural issue—a reduction in the overall indirect tax base after India adopted GST.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}