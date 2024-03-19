GST council postpones review of 28% levy on online gaming; likely to be taken up after Lok Sabha elections 2024
The 28% tax on online gaming was implemented on October 1, 2023, and was scheduled to be reviewed after six months
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Tuesday postponed the review of the 28% levy imposed on the proceeds from online gaming, news platform NDTV Profit reported. The 28% tax on online gaming was implemented on October 1, 2023, and was scheduled to be reviewed after six months, but the people with knowledge of the matter have informed that this might be taken now after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.