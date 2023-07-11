GST Council reduces tax on food served in cinema halls to 5%; check details1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The GST Council, in its 50th meeting today decided to reduce tax on food served in cinema halls from 18 per cent to five per cent.
The goods and services tax (GST) council at its 50th meeting on July 11 decided to reduce the tax on food served in cinema halls to five per cent from 18 per cent. Further, the Council also decided that a 28 per cent GST rate will now be levied on full value of gaming , horse racing, and casinos which comes as a drawback to online gaming companies.
