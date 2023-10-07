The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday, October 7, decided to slash GST on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent

Food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70% of composition by weight, will have nil GST whem sold loose without branding: FM

--GST on Millets flour preparation reduced to 5% from 18% on branded and pre-packaged and labelled: FM

