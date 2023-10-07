comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Economy / GST Council Meet: Tax on millet flour preparation slashed to 5% from 28%; check details
Back
Breaking News

GST Council Meet: Tax on millet flour preparation slashed to 5% from 28%; check details

 Livemint

GST Council Meet: The food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70 per cent of composition by weight, will have nil GST when sold loose without branding, said FM Sitharaman

Sacks of Millets and other grains being unloaded at a wholeseller's godown at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINTPremium
Sacks of Millets and other grains being unloaded at a wholeseller's godown at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday, October 7, decided to slash GST on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent

 

Food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70% of composition by weight, will have nil GST whem sold loose without branding: FM

--GST on Millets flour preparation reduced to 5% from 18% on branded and pre-packaged and labelled: FM

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App