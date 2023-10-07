Breaking News
GST Council Meet: Tax on millet flour preparation slashed to 5% from 28%; check details
GST Council Meet: The food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70 per cent of composition by weight, will have nil GST when sold loose without branding, said FM Sitharaman
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday, October 7, decided to slash GST on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent
