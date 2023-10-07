Hello User
Business News/ Economy / GST Council Meet: Tax on millet flour preparation slashed to 5% from 28%; check details
GST Council Meet: Tax on millet flour preparation slashed to 5% from 28%; check details

  • GST Council Meet: The food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70 per cent of composition by weight, will have nil GST when sold loose without branding, said FM Sitharaman

Sacks of Millets and other grains being unloaded at a wholeseller's godown at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday, October 7, decided to slash GST on millet flour food preparations from the current 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent

Food preparation of millet flour containing at least 70% of composition by weight, will have nil GST whem sold loose without branding: FM

--GST on Millets flour preparation reduced to 5% from 18% on branded and pre-packaged and labelled: FM

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST
