Mint Explainer | Why the GST Council plans to review taxation of ride-hailing app companies

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing app companies are pitching for goods and services tax exemption for payments that customers make for transportation services availed through their online platforms. The Goods and Services Tax Council is set to review the GST law at the central and state levels to offer more clarity and uniformity of taxation in this sector.
Mint looks at how these app companies work and why the council is keen to amend the law on priority.
Are taxi services availed through online apps subject to GST?
The law states that notified e-commerce services must pay GST on services offered ‘through’ their platforms. The aim is to make sure GST is collected from services that online platforms provide, including ride-hailing.
The digital economy offers greater opportunity to achieve scale and transparency, and the ease and enhanced customer experience make online ride-hailing appealing.