GST Council's Friday meeting: Focus on textile sector tax rate hike

New Delhi: The increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate in the textile sector, scheduled to come into force from 1 January, is set for a fresh look at the GST Council meeting on Friday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that several businesses and small traders have sought relief on the proposed tax rate increase meant to fix a tax anomaly.

The minister said that the agenda for the meeting has not come yet but on behalf of Delhi, he would bring the issue of tax increase in the textile sector to the Council’s attention. “Many textile industry representatives have met me. They have submitted that the GST rate increase in the sector from 5% to 12% is not in the interest of businesses and small traders. They have appealed for a roll back of the tax increase and bring it back to 5%," said Sisodia.

GST Council had in its last meeting in September decided to correct the tax anomaly called inverted duty structure in the sector—a situation where tax outgo on raw materials is more than that on the finished products.

As per this decision, 18 items including, woven fabrics of cotton, silk and wool, coir mats, matting and floor covering, apparel and clothing accessories of sale value upto Rs. 1,000 and footwear priced upto Rs.1,000 a pair are to move from the 5% slab to 12% slab from 1 January.

The idea of the tax increase was to make the tax system free of distortions but the fact that textile sector is a large employer and the possibility of a price increase on items of mass consumption is bringing the issue back to the discussion table.

In addition to the tax rate changes in textile and footwear sectors, several other changes meant to boost tax compliance will also take effect from 1 January. These include full denial of input tax credit in cases where suppliers have failed to meet the reporting requirements and introduction of restrictions on filing returns related to sales in cases of default in filing summary tax returns for the previous tax period. It remains to be seen whether the Council will offer a relief on these measures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.