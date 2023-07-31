GST Council should discuss burden on small businesses, tax frauds: Amit Mitra

GST Council should discuss burden on small businesses, tax frauds: Amit Mitra2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Tax authorities usually pick up cases for verification based on certain risk parameters, red flags raised in the system and inputs from various other players in the ecosystem as they balance the needs for effective tax administration and ease of doing business.
New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council should discuss the compliance burden on small businesses and the extent of fraud that is taking place around GST, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the union finance minister and GST Council Chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman.
