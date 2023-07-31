GST Council should discuss burden on small businesses, tax frauds: Amit Mitra

“Though the intent of GST was to bring in the informal sector entrepreneurs into the formal arena through a simple and transparent GST system, the unfortunate fact today is that 90% of the GST is contributed by large taxpayers who can cope with this complex web of regulations," Mitra said in the letter. Mitra also urged the union finance minister to convene a GST Council meeting that exclusively focuses on tax related frauds and the compliance requirements of MSMEs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}