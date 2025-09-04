With focus on ‘common man goods’, GST Council makes a push for middle-class consumption recovery ahead of festive season

Mumbai: In a huge relief to consumers ahead of the crucial festive season, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced big cuts in goods and services tax on “common man daily-use items”, moving packaged staples, personal care items, and household and kitchen goods to the 5% slab.

Butter, ghee, packaged milk, packaged snacks and savories, Indian breads such as chapatis and paranthas, toothpaste and soaps, utensils, and other such items will now be taxed at 5%, down from 12% and 18% earlier, Sitharaman said in a late evening briefing.

Big-ticket home electronics are also set to get cheaper. Television sets, air conditioners, and dishwashers will now be taxed at 18%, down from 28%, which has been done away with.

Reducing taxes on air conditioners was a long-standing demand of electronics makers and consumers, citing rising temperatures during the summer and persistently low household penetration of ACs in the country.

Sitharaman also lowered the GST rate on a selection of life-saving drugs, including those for cancer and other chronic diseases.

The GST rate on cement has dropped from 28% to 18%.

The new tax rates will come into effect from 22 September, the first day of Navratri, widely considered the beginning of a long festive period that fuels consumption in the latter half of the year.

“We will definitely be engaging with the industry and see to it that benefits [of these tax cuts] to the consumer are transmitted,” revenue secretary Arvind Shrivastava said at the press briefing. “We do expect that since it is to the benefit of these businesses, that these will be passed.”

However, in an apparent move to fix the so-called ‘K-shaped recovery’ in the consumer economy and the widening gap between the rich and working class, the GST Council hiked the tax rates on premium goods.

Sugar-based drinks, including colas, will now be taxed at a special “sin” rate of 40%, up from the previous 28%. Earlier this week, a beverage industry association proposed to the government that beverages be taxed in proportion to the sugar content in them.

Clothes priced above ₹2,500 will be taxed at 18%, up from the now-axed GST slab of 12%, while footwear priced at above ₹2,500 will continue to be taxed at this rate.

Boost to middle-class aspirations Along with this year’s above-normal monsoon, the move to shift all fast-moving consumer goods products to the 5% tax slab is expected to lift consumption in both urban and rural areas.

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest consumer sentiment surveys show that while consumer sentiment was increasing gradually, it remains tepid with regards to discretionary spending.

“The GST cut is a timely and transformative move that will energize consumer sentiment just as India steps into its vibrant festive season,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive of Dabur Limited. “It’s a confidence booster for consumers and a growth enabler for the FMCG sector. I believe this initiative will act as a powerful catalyst for demand, especially in rural and semi-urban markets.”

Besides, tax experts say, rationalising GST slabs will help improve compliance and boost middle-class aspirations.

“The GST rate rationalization is a watershed recalibration of India’s indirect tax system,” said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at advisory firm Grant Thornton Bharat Llp. “The 5% slab contributes only about 7% of collections, while the 12% slab adds a mere 5% but has been the source of persistent classification disputes and inverted duty structures.”

The real impact would be seen in consumer and sectoral gains, he added. “Middle-class aspirations get a boost with ACs, TVs, and washing machines now at 18%.”

Passing the benefits Mahesh Jaising, partner, tax, at consulting firm Deloitte, said given the 22 September timeline for the new GST rates to become effective, “the industry will have ample time of 20 days to make necessary changes”.

Manufacturers and distributors of consumer goods will have to deal with their inventory and land goods at the new prices in two weeks.

Dhairyashil Patil, national president of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, said companies are likely to pass on the benefits of the tax cuts via higher “grammage” or quantity of goods at the same set prices of ₹5, ₹10, and ₹15, which are standard for FMCG categories such as biscuits and staples.

“Demand won’t be impacted that badly since it is still the beginning of the month and households will go to buy groceries,” he said. “Companies should start rolling out and printing new price points and packs soon, in time for the Navratri purchases. Retailers must now work on liquidating inventory of old stock till then.”

However, dealers of electronic goods such as TVs and ACs are likely to be stuck with old inventory until the end of the month, potentially marring the beginning of their festive season sales plans.