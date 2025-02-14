Economy
After a tax cut and a rate cut, it's time now for a GST cut
Summary
- With the Centre easing tax burdens and the RBI cutting interest rates, all eyes are now on the states to take further steps to boost consumption. The GST Council is planning to drop the 12% slab, and move items to both 5% and 18% slabs.
After the Union government reduced the tax burden on individuals and the central bank followed with an interest rate cut, it's over to the states now.
