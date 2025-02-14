After a tax cut and a rate cut, it's time now for a GST cut

“Simplicity is the expectation from the new Income Tax Bill tabled in Parliament on Thursday. The same can be said about GST as well. Over the years, GST rates on several items have been changed frequently for various short-term objectives, distorting its architecture. It is also true that we need to have tax buoyancy from the basket of goods and services in GST in conjunction with the expansion in nominal GDP. We need to be judicious while making changes," said Shukla.