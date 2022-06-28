GST Council to ‘correct’ rates, withdraw some tax exemptions3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 06:09 AM IST
A 12% GST will apply on hotel accommodation below ₹1,000 a night, as per recommendation of Bommai panel
CHANDIGARH : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to correct several tax rates and withdraw some tax exemptions, apart from making a series of changes to the GST registration and refund process to boost revenue collections.