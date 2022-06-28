GST Council to ‘correct’ rates, withdraw some tax exemptions

The Bommai panel’s term has been extended for submitting its final recommendation on rate changes relating to items such as consumer goods, which have for now been deferred due to a surge in inflation. The Council also unanimously adopted the recommendations of the ministerial panel led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar which aims to strike at the root of tax evasion. The idea is to ensure that bogus entities do not get GST registration, weed out fake and non-compliant registrations, and check fake invoicing. The specific steps include biometric verification of those in the high-risk category while seeking GST registration and real-time validation of bank accounts for tax refunds.