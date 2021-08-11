NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will at its next meeting look at pruning the list of tax-exempt items and fixing the anomaly of raw materials getting taxed more than certain finished products, while sticking to the overall principle of tax stability, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

However, the current tax rates on four wheelers (28%) which also attract a GST cess meant for financing states, will have to continue for a few more years, Bajaj said at a virtual annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that deliberated on the subject ‘Aatmanirbhar’ or self-reliant India.

The GST Council is expected to meet in the next few weeks but a date is yet to be finalised. Bajaj said the government’s policy aims at providing “a stable and a predictable tax regime."

Acknowledging the industry grievance that tax on automotive sector is high, Bajaj said, “There are a lot of things I also get the temptation to tinker. But I would say we need stability and some kind of predictability there so that the whole indirect tax regime stabilises."

“On tax rates, I quite agree with you on the automotive sector. You are talking about two wheelers, but I would say the four wheelers are charged not only 28% GST, but we also charge a cess which is much more and as I see it, it will continue for a few more years," said Bajaj.

He explained that the revenue neutral rate of GST was 15.6%--the weighted average rate needed for the transition to the new indirect tax regime in 2017 to be a revenue neutral affair to the exchequer--but the current rate is 11.4% or 11.5%, Bajaj said quoting a study by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rates have come down at the macro level, but in a few sectors, it has gone up and one has to look at the solutions to bring down the rates which are very high and take out certain items which are under exempted items and rectify the inverted duty structure, Bajaj explained.

The revenue secretary's comments indicate that in order to lower tax rate on certain items, the list of exemptions have to be limited and fix the anomaly of having to make tax refunds in the case of items like footwear and fertilizers where the final products are taxed at a rate lower than that on raw materials. This has been a point of discussion in the GST Council meetings for a long time, but has not been implemented.

“So we need to do that and I am sure in the coming GST council meeting when we lift the agenda, I am sure we will be able to get those things," explained Bajaj.

Where are the investments?

Bajaj told businesses that the central government has already lowered corporate tax rate for those not availing of tax breaks and for new factories being set up by 2023, but animal spirits of the industry remain missing.

“I want to understand from you, one thing that I still see missing from the corporate sector is the animal spirits. I don’t see private investment happening as much. I want to understand what more do you expect from us to do so that that also starts," he said. Bajaj added that the government’s infrastructure spending and other steps can help to an extent but for long-term, sustained growth of the economy, private investments were needed in manufacturing and services.

The secretary also told businesses that he has told tax officers not to chase every penny of tax to be collected. “I am okay to lose a Pound if the economy gets me ten Pounds. That is the attitude I would say the revenue department would be working and should be working," said Bajaj.

