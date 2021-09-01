New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on 17 September, finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in its twitter handle that minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th meeting of the Council to be held in Lucknow.

The ministry did not specify the issues to be taken up but it is expected that state governments’ demand for extending the GST compensation period beyond 2022 is expected to figure in the agenda. The minister had said earlier a special session of the Council would be called for this.

Other key issues on the table include the need to rationalise tax exemptions and to correct the tax anomaly of raw materials getting subjected to higher tax outgo than the finished products in certain sectors.

The Centre is already borrowing from the market to finance GST compensation to states for FY21 and FY22, because a cess collected for this purpose is not sufficient. To pay back this borrowing, the GST cess will anyway, have to be extended beyond 2022. Accepting states’ demand for a further extension of the compensation period would mean, the GST cess on items like automobiles, tobacco and coal will have to continue for a longer period.

