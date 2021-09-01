GST Council to meet on 17 September

The Centre is already borrowing from the market to finance GST compensation to states for FY21 and FY22, because a cess collected for this purpose is not sufficient. To pay back this borrowing, the GST cess will anyway, have to be extended beyond 2022. Accepting states’ demand for a further extension of the compensation period would mean, the GST cess on items like automobiles, tobacco and coal will have to continue for a longer period.