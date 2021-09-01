The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be meeting on 17 September in Lucknow, announced Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The council may review concessional rates on Covid-19 materials.

"Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman will chair the 45th meeting of the GST COUNCIL on 17th September at Lucknow," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

The previous Council meeting was held via videoconferencing on June 12, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which tax rates on various Covid essentials were reduced till September 30.

GST Tax rates were slashed on Covid drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen, and oxygen concentrators other Covid essentials.

The meeting on September 17 could discuss compensation to states for loss of revenue, review of rates on Covid essentials, and inverted duty on certain goods.

Meanwhile, signalling an accelerated economic activity, GST collection topped the ₹1-lakh-crore mark for the second straight month in August at ₹1.12 lakh crore.

The tax collections in August on goods sold and services rendered was 30 per cent higher than ₹86,449 crore collected in August 2020, and 14 per cent higher than ₹98,202 crore collected in August 2019.

Sequentially, however, there was a 3.76 per cent dip in August 2021 collection vis-a-vis ₹1.16 lakh crore mopped up in July 2021.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2021 is ₹1,12,020 crore of which Central GST is ₹20,522 crore, State GST is ₹26,605 crore, Integrated GST is ₹56,247 crore (including ₹26,884 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹8,646 crore (including ₹646 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

