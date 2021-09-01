GST Council to meet on 17 Sept, tax on Covid essentials may be reviewed

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2021 is ₹1,12,020 crore of which Central GST is ₹20,522 crore, State GST is ₹26,605 crore, Integrated GST is ₹56,247 crore (including ₹26,884 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹8,646 crore (including ₹646 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}