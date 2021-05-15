GST Council to meet on 28 May

The Council had not met since last October as focus remained on covid management and assembly polls. In the forthcoming meeting, the Council will have to decide on states’ demand for fiscal support and GST rate-related demands in addition to assessing the GST compensation requirement in FY22. For compensating states in FY21 for their GST revenue shortfall, the Council had worked out a financing method. It has to now examine if there is a need to continue the same for FY22 too.