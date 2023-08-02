GST Council to review 28% tax on online gaming 6 months after implementation1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The GST Council will review the implementation of 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos six months after it comes into effect from October 1.
The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 51st meeting held virtually on August 2 decided that it will review the 28 per cent tax levied on online gaming, casinos, six months after coming into effect from October 1, 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led meeting announced that the decision taken in the 50th GST Council to levy 28 per cent tax on online games will be implemented from October 1.
