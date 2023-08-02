Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Economy / GST Council to review 28% tax on online gaming 6 months after implementation

GST Council to review 28% tax on online gaming 6 months after implementation

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The GST Council will review the implementation of 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos six months after it comes into effect from October 1.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for finance and corporate affairs,

The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 51st meeting held virtually on August 2 decided that it will review the 28 per cent tax levied on online gaming, casinos, six months after coming into effect from October 1, 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led meeting announced that the decision taken in the 50th GST Council to levy 28 per cent tax on online games will be implemented from October 1.

The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 51st meeting held virtually on August 2 decided that it will review the 28 per cent tax levied on online gaming, casinos, six months after coming into effect from October 1, 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led meeting announced that the decision taken in the 50th GST Council to levy 28 per cent tax on online games will be implemented from October 1.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.