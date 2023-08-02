GST Council to review 28% tax on online gaming 6 months after implementation

The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 51st meeting held virtually on August 2 decided that it will review the 28 per cent tax levied on online gaming, casinos, six months after coming into effect from October 1, 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led meeting announced that the decision taken in the 50th GST Council to levy 28 per cent tax on online games will be implemented from October 1.
