GST rate overhaul to face tough review amid tepid urban demand and inflation worries
Summary
- A ministerial group led by Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary is expected to make its recommendations to the GST Council for tax rate changes on Saturday.
JAISALMER : Inflation and consumer appetite for purchases are two considerations that are expected to weigh on the Goods and Services Tax Council when it examines a ministerial group's recommendations for further hikes in the indirect tax, three persons informed about the development said.