GST cut on cement to ease costs. But will it boost long-term demand?

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has slashed the rate on cement from 28% to 18%, a move aimed at boosting construction activity.

Advertisement

“...because cement is so essential for the middle class when building homes, that is why the 28% has been reduced to 18%,” said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the media after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday night. The change will be effective from 22 September.

The decision, a long-pending demand of the industry and consumer groups, is expected to reduce the effective billing price of cement by nearly ₹30 per bag, according to a 24 August Yes Securities note.

Also Read | GST reset focuses on middle-class consumption recovery ahead of festive season

Consumption As demand is largely inelastic, a GST reduction may not immediately trigger a surge in consumption, Girija Ray, lead analyst at Yes Securities, wrote. The move may encourage consumers to shift preference toward better quality, branded cement without a significant increase in overall spending but there may not be any significant change in demand, he said.

Advertisement

However, a 22 August UBS note said the GST realization may boost short-term demand, while also supporting long-term growth. Even if there are anti-profiteering rules in place, it should help improve profitability and make small price hikes easier to implement, UBS said. To be sure, the anti-profiteering authority was dissolved in December 2022.

A lower rate may support infrastructure projects and housing demand in the medium term, especially once the festive season and monsoon pressures subside.

Demand The GST rate cut comes when the sector is grappling with sluggish demand, seasonal headwinds, and pricing pressures. According to industry channel checks by Yes Securities, cement demand dropped 20-25% over a year earlier in August due to heavy rains, sand mining restrictions, labour shortages, and liquidity constraints.

Advertisement

Cement volume grew 3% year-on-year in June quarter, below the 10% growth expected at the quarter's start on a favourable base, according to UBS. The companies attributed this miss to an early monsoon. Still, most companies maintained positive outlooks and retained the FY26 volume guidance.

On 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a ‘double Diwali’ this year as he announced that there will be only two tax slabs under GST. Sitharaman told reporters on Wednesday that the decision to reduce rate slabs to 5% and 18% was unanimously supported by the members of GST Council, which includes states.

The impact on the revenues of cement makers is expected to be minimal since the rate cut will be passed on to end-users, said the Yes Securities’ note. Companies may still attempt selective price hikes, but these could face resistance due to weak demand and close scrutiny from the country’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), it said.

Advertisement